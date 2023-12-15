Former Indian cricket sensation and Member of Parliament Harbhajan Singh graced the inaugural Khelo India Para Games' medal distribution ceremony for the powerlifters held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The spin legend, also a World Cup winner, joined in celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and resilience exhibited by para-athletes from across the nation. Khelo India Para Games, an initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, aimed to promote inclusivity and provide a platform for differently-abled athletes to showcase their exceptional talents has garnered incredible support and admiration from across genres.

Harbhajan Singh lauded the Khelo India movement for offering an opportunity to express themselves at all levels.

Joining the A listers at the prestigious event this week was Harbhajan Singh whose presence added a touch of glamour to the event and brought a sense of motivation to the participants. Harbhajan, who spent quality time with the para athletes, expressed his delight on being a part of the ceremony.

"Being part of the para athletes' medal presentation was an incredible privilege. I am grateful to Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Khelo India for this opportunity. These athletes showcase unmatched skill, leaving an indelible mark on my heart," expressed the the spin legend.

"Para athletes' spirit surpasses able-bodied athletes, proving boundless potential in every individual. Despite challenges, their strength often outshines others. In their uniqueness lies a special grace, a divine completeness in their talents. I salute their courage and resilience, they're an embodiment of inspiration and pride for our nation," he added.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, the popular Bhajji also lauded the athletes' achievements, acknowledging their perseverance and applauding their outstanding accomplishments on the sporting stage. His encouraging words resonated with the participants, motivating them to continue pushing boundaries and reaching for greater heights in their sporting endeavours.

The former Indian cricket team spinner also extended his best wishes to all para athletes, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with unwavering dedication and passion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)