Kevin Holland, the American who will take on Brazil's Alex Oliveira in the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has a huge following on social media. And like any other celebrity, he is also a frequent target of trolls. But Holland has found a way to deal with them - he invites trolls to his gym. He told the BBC that a little mixed martial arts (MMA) "can teach them how to be humble".

"I think they can learn some valuable lessons,” he said.

Holland has been posting videos of him taking on trolls in the ring. And rather than achieving the intended purpose, the move has led to a rise in the number of hate messages.

Vs how it's going….

1 troll down, way too many more to go! #CallBigMouth pic.twitter.com/clypr4Lqwq — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 29, 2022

"Some definitely bother me. If you call me outside of my name, it's going to bother me. But at the end of the day, I call people outside of their names too, it's just part of the game," he said while speaking to the BBC.

Last month, Holland told ESPN that he "choked out" a troll in a grappling match. The UFC star said he had been getting messages on social media from the Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, who claimed he could submit Holland.

The fight between Holland and Oliveira (UFC 272) will take place on March 6 (Sunday). This is the first time that Holland will be moving down from middleweight to welterweight category.

At a pre-match press conference, Holland told the reporters that he “feels a little faster”.

“It's like a good vehicle. If you got a good car you should put good oil in there, good gas in there, and so on and so forth. I feel like I'm putting the good stuff in the car. I feel like the car will perform a lot better,” Holland said.

He is known for winning five back-to-back matches in 2020 to tie the record for the most UFC wins in a calendar year.

MMA is a no holds barred combat sport based on striking, grappling and ground fighting. It incorporates techniques from various combat sports from around the world.