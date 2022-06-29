As the 2022 Tour de France gets underway in Copenhagen, Denmark, from Friday, former British cycling legend Sir Bradley Wiggins has fondly recalled his historic feat of winning the Tour and Olympic gold just 10 days apart in 2012. When it comes to winning, Wiggins remains amongst one of the greats, being the only rider to have World and Olympic titles on both track and road as well as having won the Tour de France.

Reminiscing on the time when he held the winning Yellow Jersey about 10 years back, Wiggins said: "I'm amazed it's 10 years. It's gone so quick. So much has happened in that time. But I think it's quite nice I am in the position that I am in today really, which I'm grateful for. I don't really overthink it or mark any dates and things like that. But the only thing I know is the day I won because my son reminded me of it the other day. He's as fanatical as I was about the sport at 17."

He also mentioned about a conversation with his son. “He said that the last Friday of the Tour de France is the 22nd of July, which is the day I won the Tour. There are two dates that I will always remember. I think the 22nd of July and 1st of August 2012, which was the Olympics Time Trial in London, which as I said on that day, I don't think it will ever get as good as that. London Olympic Games, 10 days after winning the Tour.”

When asked about this year's Tour de France, which will be broadcast on Eurosport in India, Wiggins said: “I don't think many will now. I think that everyone seems to have done their sort of homework with regards to that. I mean, we saw Primoz (Roglic) and Pogacar at the Tour of Flanders was incredible. Really, I didn't ever anticipate him getting second there. I think he finished fourth in the end. But he was phenomenal, really. So you know, Geraint Thomas has been up there top 10 in Paris-Roubaix in the past. So I think for most people now like, it's become part and parcel of preparing for the tour. Preparing for the demands of the event and the cobbles have become that-one of those demands, really and everyone seems to do their homework now really.”