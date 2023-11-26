CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE on Sunday during the Survivor Series War Games pay-per-view event in Chicago. With a lot focus on Randy Orton's highly-anticipated return to in-ring action, having been in the sidelines for nearly 18 months, CM Punk shocked his hometown crowd of Chicago at the All State Arena. After Orton made a cameo appearance to help his teammates -- Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn -- beat the team of Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre, CM Punk's made his shocking entrance.

After the show went off air, WWE chief content officer and head of creative Triple H claimed that a few people other than him and WWE president Nick Khan knew about Punk's return to brand.

"So this is one of those things - a lightning in a bottle moment that came together quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. It's been a long time and in some ways it's been a long time coming. You could say this about CM Punk; love him, hate him, positive, negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He is a magnet for that," Triple H was quoted as saying at the PLE Press Conference.

"He is a conversation starter and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go and we'll figure out the rest of it from there," he added.

Punk made his last appearance at the 2014 Royal Rumble event, before being fired by WWE on his wedding day. The 45-year-old had claimed that he would never work for WWE again.

Since leaving WWE, Punk made a couple of appearances in UFC, losing both of his bouts, before returning to pro wrestling with WWE's main competitor All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in August 2021.

A former WWE champions, Punk was one of WWE's main faces between the late 2000s/mid 2010s. Punk's career peaked during his rivalry with John Cena.

It will be interesting to see how he will be used but he adds another spark to the already red-hot company, especially with another veteran in Orton back in the mix.

According to PWInsider, CM Punk will be in Nashville on Monday for this week's WWE Raw event.

