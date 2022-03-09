A Croatian freediver has created Guinness world record for the longest walk underwater in one breath (male). The video of the record-breaking attempt has been posted on the official YouTube channel of Guinness World Records (GWS).

The freediver, Vitomir Maricic, is seen completing just over two lengths of the fifty-metre swimming pool (107 metres) holding a barbell plate in hand in 3 minutes 6 seconds. His entire walk is recorded by an underwater camera installed in the pool.

The previous record belonged to fellow Croatian freediver Boris Milosic, who walked 96 m in March 2020, said GWS.

According to Guinness World Records, Maricic did not train for this attempt. “As a professional freediver, I don't really need to prepare that much for any breath hold record,” he told GWS.

The attempt took place on September 17, 2021, in the swimming pool of Thallassotherapia Opatija, a hospital in Croatia for the rehabilitation of heart, lung and rheumatic diseases.

As per the norms set by GWS, one foot must always be in contact with the floor in order to achieve this record.

Maricic has an Instagram handle, which is followed by nearly eighty thousand people. He has posted several videos of his freediving at various locations.

He also posted about the GWS record, saying moving the record 10 metre further “was not a big challenge” but it served the purpose to “bring attention” to the relatively new sport.

Maricic told GWS that he is full of ideas for future freediving record attempts. “I have around 20-ish records I think I can easily take,” the athlete said.

Maricic will be a part of all AIDA and CMAS World Championships in 2022, in addition to organizing and competing in many smaller events in between.