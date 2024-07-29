Chennai is all set to host India's first formula 4 night street racing from the 30th August to September 1. The racing would be in the heart of the city around Island Grounds on a 3.5 KM long stretch near the Marina. Held under two categories - an IPL like Indian Racing League race between franchise teams from different cities and a Formula 4 racing intended for junior drivers. Team owners include Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor among others.

The racing would begin by 4 30 PM and would continue for around five hours. Traffic would be stopped during this time. The tickets would be from Rs 299// onwards. The stretch overlooking the Marina beach would have nineteen turns, multiple chicanes, and tricky elevations "keeping both drivers and fans on their toes".

Organised by Racing Promotion Private Limited (RPPL), Tamil Nadu Government has spent around 30 crore to promote this in terms of developing exclusive roads conforming to racing norms.

Tamil Nadu has been a hub for motor sports for several decades. India's first formula racing driver Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandok who followed suit are from Tamil Nadu and the state is also home for several car manufacturers.

On what this would mean for Tamil Nadu, MEGHANATH REDDY, CEO of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu told NDTV "Look at the global branding. We would become one among the only 14 cities globally that conflict Formula 4 race and one among the five places to hold night street racing. Chennai is rightly poised to conduct this".

Though Madras High Court had permitted conduct of this event last December imposing conditions to comply with noise pollution systems to avoid disturbance to hospitals near by, it could not be held due to cyclone MICHAUNG. "Noise levels would be within permissible limits and we do have evacuation points and ambulances placed on the tracks" said AKHILESH REDDY, Chairman and Managing Director, RACING PROMOTIONS PVT LTD (RPPL) that organises this.

"Ticket pricing would be from Rs 299// onwards so ordinary fans too will be able to watch" said ABHINANDANAN, DIRECTOR, RPPL. The Indian Racing League championship carries a prize money of 1.5 crore while racers under F4 would earn SUPER LICENCE POINTS, crucial to graduate to F1.

AKBAR EBRAHIM, PRESIDENT, FEDERATION OF MOTOR SPORT CLUBS OF INDIA says "The general public who follow motor sports str happy we are able to bring this to their doorstep. If this is successful India and Tamil Nadu would be on the global map".

Besides ticketing, revenue streams for organisers include sponsorship, television and OTT rights and advertisement boards along the track and a part of this would go to the state government.

Politically, this is the brain child of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has already played a key role in hosting Chess Olympiad, Asian level Hockey and international surfing. The ruling party is bound to use this to build a narrative around Udhay amid speculation of his elevation soon as Deputy Chief Minister.