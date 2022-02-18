Great Britain were Friday stripped of their silver medal in the men's 4x100 metres relay at the Tokyo Olympics after CJ Ujah was found to have committed a doping violation. "Chijindu Ujah is sanctioned with the disqualification of his results in the 4x100m sprint relay final on 6 August 2021, and his results in the 100m sprint -- together with the forfeiture of any medals, diplomas, points and prizes," said a statement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport's anti-doping division.

