Asian Games Medallist Sudha Singh Struggling For Government Job Despite Assurance

Asian Games silver medallist Sudha Singh has claimed that she is struggling for a government job despite being given an assurance regarding the same by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 32-year-old, however, added that she has full faith in the Chief Minister and that he would take a decision in the matter keeping her welfare in mind. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I had met the Chief Minister after winning a silver medal in Asian Games. He had offered me a job as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). But I requested him to give me the post of Deputy Director in the sports department to which he had responded positively."

"It is unfortunate that I am still waiting for the job but I have complete faith in the Chief Minister. I will join whichever department is assigned to me as I believe that whatever decision he takes, it will be for my benefit," she added.

Talking about the junior athletes, the Arjuna awardee stated that if international athletes are made to struggle for things like a government job, then one could only imagine the plight of those who are playing at the national and state level.

"Till now, I have just got the assurance. If I am being treated in this way then one could only imagine the plight of those who are playing at national and state level," she said.

Sudha Singh had won a silver medal in women's 3000m steeplechase event at the 2018 Asian Games, with a clock timing of 9:40:03.