Vince McMahon, who is the former boss of WWE was sued by his former assistant Janel Grant for sexual abuse. The 104 page lawsuit states that Grant was "ultimately conditioned" to create and send sexually explicit content during her time in WWE. Recently, McMahon talked about the case being dismissed but there was a problem in disclosing payments made to Janel Grant, who is suing him for sexual misconduct. Now, McMahon's lawyer has given a major update regarding the case.

Recently, It was revealed that an unnamed lawyer of McMahon was wrong to withhold 200 documents pertaining to the investigation and was ordered to hand the documents over to the Grand jury, meaning the case was still going on but McMahon's lawyer Robert W. Allen today said the investigation is concluded.

This is simply the result of an appeal of a procedural matter that was argued five months ago," Allen said. "We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges."

It was revealed that the case was settled with the SEC and McMahon had agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle the criminal charges. But due to the problems in disclosing the payments made to the Janel Grant, the case was kept on.

Vince McMahon recently appeared at the Super Bowl 2025. But it remains to be seen when he will return to the world of professional wrestling.