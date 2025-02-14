YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is under intense scrutiny over his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina's popular roast show, 'India's Got Latent'. During his appearance on the show, Ranveer, also known as 'BeerBiceps' asked a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Amid nationwide outrage over his comments, former WWE wrestler Sanga, also known as Saurav Gurjar, has fired a direct warning to Ranveer.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his X handle, Gurjar warned Ranveer that even his security won't be able to save him if they ever cross paths. Gurjar suggested that Ranveer should not be forgiven for his below the belt remarks, and urged the authorities to take strict action against him, in order to set a precedence.

"Whatever he did on the show, he cannot be forgiven for that. If we do not take action against him for his behavior, then more people like him will say similar things. People like him have crossed all the limit. We should take legal action against people like him who are spoiling our society and religion by saying such things, so that the next generation can be saved. The kind of things he has said, I demand the government to take strict action against him. I am very angry right now. I don't want to use foul language. If I meet him anywhere, no one can save him from me for what he said on the show.," Gurjar said.

Police complaints have been made against Ranveer, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija and others associated with that 'India's Got Latent' episode. Mumbai and Guwahati police went looking for him, but he was not to be found at his Mumbai residence; the apartment was locked.

A police officer told news agency PTI that Mumbai law enforcement had initiated an inquiry and went to the apartment, in the city's Versova neighbourhood, to question him.

On Thursday, Allahbadia had been asked to report to the police station in Mumbai's Khar to record his statement. However, he later requested that this be done at his home.

Meanwhile, Saurav Gurjar worked as a full-time wrestler with WWE between 2018-2024, mostly appearing on their talent development show, WWE NXT.

He made his final WWE appearance last year, appearing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, where he was eliminated by the Creed Brothers.

In April 2024, he was released by the WWE.