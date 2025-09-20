WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Live Streaming: A new era is upon us as WWE will present it's newest pay-per-view event, Wrestlepalooza, from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes will be defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event, much of the buzz has been around the Brock Lesnar versus John Cena clash, which will kick-off the event. Former Diva's champions AJ Lee will make her first WWE appearance in over a decade as she teams up with her husband, CM Punk, to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch in a mixed tag match.

In other major attractions, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) will take on The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed), while Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer will square off for the Women's World Championship.

When will WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 take place?

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will take place on Sunday, September 21 (IST).

Where will WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 take place?

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

What time will WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 start?

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 in India?

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 won't be telecast live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 in India?

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will be streamed live on Netflix app and website in India.

