WrestleMania 43 can be headed to Saudi Arabia in 2027, according to multiple media reports. WWE signed a ten-year strategic partnership with the government of Saudi Arabia in 2018 and since then, a number of major shows have taken place in the country. With the Royal Rumble 2026 taking place in Saudi Arabia, a major shift has already taken place in WWE and it seems like WrestleMania will also follow suit. Amid the rumours, Triple H also teased a major announcement on Friday. The Chief Content Officer (CCO) of WWE hinted that the announcement will "change the game".

The reports began when Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Alalshikh stated in a Snapchat live video that WrestleMania 43 is headed to Saudi Arabia.

It was later confirmed by PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson.

"Earlier today, there was a press release issued in Arabic that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027," Johnson wrote. "The press release was yanked shortly after it went out, as it was apparently sent out accidentally before it was scheduled to be publicly issued. PWInsider.com can confirm, however, that the story is 100 percent legitimate and an announcement is coming very soon..."

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestler Observer Newsletter had some more information on WrestleMania 43.

"They, in the same way, wanted it on the 300th anniversary, and they're paying the money for it, and they have matches that they want and they're working really, really hard to get. Even though it's a couple of years, I don't know if they're gonna be able to get them, but they're gonna spend a lot of money to get what they want obviously. We're talking about anyone coming out of retirement that wants to come out of retirement of big name value will be able to get a lot of money for this show. That's what they want."