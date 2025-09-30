World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon and 17-time world champion wrestler John Cena's final match will take place on December 13 as a part of 'Saturday Night's Main Event' in Washington DC. "WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation's capital, today announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena's final match will headline Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, December 13, at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington DC," WWE said in a release.

After a year-long farewell tour, with stops at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam along the way, Cena's career - highlighted by 17 World Championships, five US Championship title reigns and two Royal Rumble victories - will come to an emotional close live from the nation's capital, the release said.

"Washington, D.C. is the Sports Capital and the perfect place to honour John Cena's remarkable legacy," said Angie M Gates, President and CEO of Events DC.

"We are excited to welcome WWE fans from our city and around the globe to witness an unforgettable final showdown in our nation's capital. We deeply value our partnership with WWE and look forward to providing fans with an experience they will cherish forever," added Angie.

Cena, 48, has enjoyed a wonderful year so far. He is known for his in-ring technique, charity work outside the ring, and his longevity. He began his retirement tour, finishing as runners-up to Jey Uso at the 'Royal Rumble' in February.

He sealed his status as the number one contender to the WWE Undisputed Championship at the 'Elimination Chamber' and eventually defeated Cody Rhodes to secure his record 17th world championship.

This was followed by successful title defences against old rivals Randy Orton and CM Punk. However, at Summerslam, he lost the title to Cody in August.

A quick-paced match with Logan Paul followed at 'Clash in Paris' event, followed by a defeat to a returning Brock Lesnar at 'Wrestlepalooza' in September. Cena's retirement tour this year has seen him go back to some of his old rivalries and share the ring with some new talent. On October 11, Cena will take on AJ Styles, another acclaimed rival of his, at the 'Crown Jewel' event in Perth on October 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)