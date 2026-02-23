The countdown to WrestleMania 42 has begun, with storylines intensifying and match-ups being finalised. Monday's episode of WWE Raw is set to give a glimpse into what to expect, especially with the Elimination Chamber premium live event looming. From the return of the legendary Brock Lesnar to career-defining decisions, there's a lot to look forward to for fans at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"The Beast" Brock Lesnar Returns: After an explosive showing at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, where The Beast Incarnate held his own against new powerhouses like Oba Femi, Monday's episode of Raw is officially set to make Lesnar's true presence felt on the red brand.

While WWE officials have kept tight-lipped regarding the specific purpose of his appearance, the timing is impossible to ignore. With WrestleMania season in full swing, Lesnar's return likely signals the beginning of a high-stakes storyline. Whether he's looking to settle a score with those who eliminated him from the Rumble or has new targets in sight, we'll soon find out.

Final Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: A massive Triple Threat Match will determine who joins the likes of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton inside the Chamber. Fans simply can't afford to miss the battle between Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, and "The Original" El Grande Americano.

Final Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: The women's division will also see its final spot filled tonight in what promises to be a technical masterclass. The match will see an enthralling battle between IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan's WrestleMania 42 Decision: Arguably, the most anticipated segment of the night involves Liv Morgan. After her historic victory in the Women's Royal Rumble, Morgan has spent weeks weighing her options. On Monday night Raw, she is expected to finally announce which champion she will square off against on the "Grandest Stage of Them All" in Las Vegas. The options are:

- Jade Cargill (WWE Women's Champion)

- Stephanie Vaquer (Women's World Champion)

Will Liv choose the "Dream Match" against Cargill or the personal rivalry against Vaquer?