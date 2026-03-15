The road to WrestleMania 42 took a rather ugly turn, as WWE released disturbing images of Cody Rhodes' injuries on social media. Rhodes sustained the injuries during Randy Orton's shocking betrayal on WWE SmackDown. The photos, now circulating widely across social media, have amplified the storyline and left fans questioning whether Rhodes will even be fit to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42. Right before Randy Orton's heel turn, the SmackDown episode started with the contract signing between Rhodes and The Viper. However, it quickly descended into chaos as Orton, who had spoken warmly about his history with Rhodes, suddenly smashed his head into the table.

Then, he delivered a low blow, and unleashed a vicious steel chair assault on Rhodes. The attack marked Orton's official heel turn, positioning him as the ruthless challenger heading into WrestleMania.

While Orton's heel turn is part of the storyline in the build-up to WrestleMania 42, the pictures WWE shared on social media are making fans wonder if Rhodes could be seriously injured.

The images were enough to underline the severity of the assault and have become the focal point of fan discussion. For many, the photos serve as proof that Orton's betrayal was not just a storyline twist, but a deliberate attempt to weaken Rhodes before the biggest match of the year.

The release of these photos has heightened anticipation for WrestleMania 42. Rhodes, already seen as the resilient hero of WWE, now faces the added challenge of overcoming both physical injury and psychological trauma. Orton, meanwhile, has re-established himself as a cold, calculating villain-one who thrives on dismantling opponents before the bell even rings.

The WWE fanbase has responded with a mix of outrage and excitement. Some fans are concerned about Rhodes' condition, while others see the incident as a masterstroke in storytelling, ensuring that the championship clash carries real emotional weight. Speculation is rife about whether Rhodes will enter WrestleMania at full strength or if Orton's plan to cripple the WWE champion will succeed.