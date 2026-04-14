Just five days before WrestleMania 42, Monday Night Raw at the Golden 1 Center delivered chaos, contract signings, and brawls that set the stage for the "Show of Shows." The main event saw Roman Reigns and CM Punk meet in the ring one last time before their WrestleMania clash. Punk continued his verbal "pipebombs," questioning Reigns' legacy and The Rock's influence. Reigns, calm but defiant, declared himself the "Original Tribal Chief" focused on reclaiming his throne. The segment ended in a chilling staredown, with security forced to separate the two.

This was a "Giving each other their flowers before the War" kind of promo between CM punk & Roman Reigns.



Punk was just a few seconds away from breaking character & crying emotionally when Roman started to praise him #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ItIgSE9NAg — Clip Wrestling (@TheHulchal) April 14, 2026

Gunther and Rollins Trade Blows: The Intercontinental Championship feud reached a boiling point when Gunther took to the ring to address his dominance. He was swiftly ambushed by Seth "Freakin" Rollins, sparking a massive brawl that required several officials to intervene. Rollins vowed to "reclaim his kingdom" this Saturday at WrestleMania.

Backstage Mayhem: Liv Morgan Attacks: During a backstage interview, Liv Morgan blindsided Stephanie Vaquer. The force of the attack sent Vaquer crashing into interviewer Cathy Kelley, who suffered a nasty fall. WWE medical staff later confirmed that while Kelley was shaken, she cleared protocol. The incident has added a dark, personal layer to the Women's World Championship rivalry.

WWE Raw, April 13: Other Results:

- Lyra Valkyria secured a massive victory over Charlotte Flair in a highly competitive singles match.

- LA Knight & The Usos defeated The Bloodline (represented by the MFTs) in a chaotic six-man tag team match.

- Kairi Sane defeated Iyo Sky in a fast-paced bout that showcased the agility of both Damage CTRL members.

- Je'Von Evans & Dragon Lee defeated Miro (formerly Rusev) and JD McDonagh in tag team competition.

- Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi appeared in separate contract signing segments, further intensifying the build for their respective WrestleMania matches.

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