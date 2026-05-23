Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown gave fans a match that honestly could've headlined a premium live event. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn faced each other in the main event, but the real drama started after the match ended. Instead of helping Cody during the chaos involving GUNTHER, Sami decided to walk away and leave the WWE Champion behind.

That moment instantly got fans talking online. Some people felt Sami finally snapped after weeks of frustration, while others think Cody actually pushed him into it. The tension between both stars had already started backstage earlier in the night, and by the end of SmackDown, things looked very different between them.

3 reasons why Sami Zayn turned his back on Cody Rhodes against Gunther on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Here are three possible reasons why Sami Zayn chose to turn his back on Cody Rhodes:

#3. Sami Zayn was already upset before the match even started

The problems between both stars didn't begin inside the ring. Earlier in the show, Sami offered to help Cody deal with GUNTHER. However, Cody rejected the idea, which clearly annoyed Sami backstage.

Later, Cody overheard Sami speaking negatively about him, showing there was already tension building between them before the match officially happened. That frustration probably stayed in Sami's head throughout the night.

So when Cody pinned him moments after Sami tried saving him, it may have confirmed every doubt Sami already had.

#2. Sami Zayn may not want to get involved in Cody Rhodes vs GUNTHER anymore

Another possible reason is that Sami simply decided the situation wasn't his fight anymore. After getting hit with Cross Rhodes, Sami watched GUNTHER attack Cody again. This time, instead of stepping in, he quietly turned around and walked away.

That moment felt intentional. Sami didn't look confused or shocked. He looked done.

Instead of risking himself again for someone who had just pinned him, Sami may have chosen to let Cody handle his own problems moving forward. And honestly, a lot of fans online seem divided on whether Sami was wrong for that.

#1. Sami Zayn had felt betrayed after Cody's actions

One of the biggest reasons behind Sami's actions could simply be frustration. During the match, GUNTHER tried to get involved while the referee was distracted. Sami jumped in and stopped him, clearly trying to help Cody avoid getting attacked from behind.

But instead of thanking him properly, Cody immediately grabbed Sami and hit him with Cross Rhodes to steal the win. From Sami's point of view, that probably felt like betrayal more than strategy. He tried helping a friend, and seconds later he was the one getting pinned.

That moment may have completely changed Sami's mindset during the closing moments of SmackDown.