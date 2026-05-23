WWE just made things official for Clash in Italy, and honestly, this card is starting to look insane already. The company confirmed that Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match during the upcoming premium live event. The announcement instantly got fans talking because this feud has been getting more chaotic every single week.

But that's not the only huge match locked in for the show. WWE also revealed that Rhea Ripley will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Jade Cargill in a WrestleMania 42 rematch. With two major title matches already announced for the same night, Clash in Italy suddenly feels like one of WWE's biggest international shows of the year.

WWE reveals major streaming plans for Clash in Italy

Interestingly, WWE also confirmed that the first hour of Clash in Italy will air on ESPN for viewers in the United States. That opening hour will include both Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu and Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill, which is honestly a pretty massive move from the company.

After that opening hour ends, US fans will need ESPN Unlimited to continue watching the rest of the event. Meanwhile, international audiences will be able to stream the premium live event live on Netflix.

This isn't the first time WWE has experimented with airing premium live event content through ESPN either. Since late 2025, the company has been expanding its partnership with the network and even aired the opening hours of WrestleMania 42 on ESPN for free.

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu feud keeps getting more personal

The match announcement comes not long after the wild events that happened on RAW last week. Roman Reigns and The Usos finally got payback on Jacob Fatu after weeks of attacks and beatdowns from the Samoan Werewolf.

During the segment, The OG Bloodline tied Fatu to the ropes and completely destroyed him in the ring. Even after getting beaten down, though, Fatu still demanded another title opportunity against Reigns. He even pushed for the match to happen under Tribal Combat rules.

Roman didn't waste much time thinking about it either. The Tribal Chief accepted the challenge immediately, officially setting up the championship clash for Italy.

Other matches currently planned for Clash in Italy include Cody Rhodes vs Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi is also reportedly close to becoming official following Lesnar's recent return.