Fans finally heard from WWE star Ludwig Kaiser after days of online discussion surrounding his recent arrest. The WWE performer appeared at a delayed live event and got visibly emotional while speaking to the crowd. Videos from the night quickly started spreading online, especially after Kaiser appeared to tear up while thanking fans for standing by him during what he called a difficult period.

The situation had already become a major talking point among wrestling fans earlier in the week after reports claimed Kaiser was arrested following an altercation inside his apartment complex. WWE had even announced that a scheduled appearance connected to “La Serenata para El Grande Americano” had to be postponed because he was unable to attend. But once he returned in front of the audience, the mood completely changed, with fans loudly cheering him throughout the segment.

Why Ludwig Kaiser was reportedly arrested earlier this week

According to recent reports, the incident allegedly started after Ludwig Kaiser shared an elevator with another man named Richard Reap while accompanied by his real-life partner Andrea Bazarte. Reports claim the interaction became tense after the man allegedly made comments threatening to call ICE on Bazarte while also using offensive language.

The confrontation reportedly escalated after the elevator ride ended. While details surrounding the case are still being discussed online, the situation quickly became one of the biggest WWE-related stories of the week, especially after WWE confirmed Kaiser would miss the original event date because of the arrest situation.

Ludwig Kaiser breaks down emotionally after receiving huge fan support

Even with the controversy surrounding him, fans gave Ludwig Kaiser a massive reaction once he appeared at the rescheduled event. Reports say he had to file a motion allowing him to travel, which was later approved by the Assistant District Attorney, helping him attend the show.

The emotional response from the crowd clearly affected him. Videos online showed Kaiser repeatedly thanking fans while struggling to hold back tears. At one point, he even kissed the Mexican flag while speaking to the audience. He reportedly told fans he appreciated all the support they had shown him during such a hard moment in his life.

Kaiser also promised supporters that he would make them proud when he faces the Original El Grande Americano in the near future. That match is currently expected to happen on May 30, and after everything that happened this week, even more fans are now paying attention to it.