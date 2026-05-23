The WWE is set to present wrestling fans with an exciting new event named Clash in Italy 2026. Already, the event is gathering a lot of buzz due to the fact that it will be the first Premium Live Event organized by the WWE in Italy. The show, which will take place on Sunday, May 31st, in the Inalpi Arena in Turin, is expected to bring lots of action, title matches, shocks, and punches galore. Over the years, the WWE has grown a massive fan base all around the world, and finally, it's Italy's turn to get the spotlight treatment.

Date, Start Time, Venue, and Live Streaming Details

The 2026 WWE Clash in Italy will happen on Sunday, May 31, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. The official confirmation from the WWE is that the main show will kick off at 2 p.m. ET in the US, translating to 11 a.m. PT. There are also rumors saying that the Kickoff Show is set to start about two hours earlier than that, around 12 p.m. ET.

Fans who reside in the US will be able to watch the match through ESPN channels, as well as ESPN Unlimited, while the rest of the world will tune into Netflix.

This wrestling match holds significant weight due to the fact that it is the first-ever big live event for WWE in Italy. In 2025, WWE officials revealed their plan to organize an Italian Premium Live Event, and now that dream is coming true.

Full Match Card and Biggest Attractions

The match card is looking to be full of huge matches from start to finish. For one, undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes is going to protect his title from Gunther in a much-anticipated match considered as "dream match" by many WWE fans. The World Heavyweight Championship will also be defended by Roman Reigns against Jacob Fatu in an extremely brutal match called the "tribal combat."

The other huge matches include the WWE Women's Championship which Rhea Ripley will defend against Jade Cargill in a WrestleMania rematch. There is also a rumored match involving Brock Lesnar facing Oba Femi following Lesnar's shock return which created utter chaos in Raw.

Clash in Italy 2026 will give WWE that pasta mixed with powerbombs feel. With title belts being contested and heated rivalries, this show has all the ingredients to become one of the most talked-about international shows by WWE in recent times.