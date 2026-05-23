New details are now coming out about the situation involving WWE star Ludwig Kaiser after reports claimed the incident may have started because of comments directed at his real-life partner, Andrea Bazarte. The story has quickly become a huge topic among wrestling fans online, especially after conflicting versions of what happened inside an apartment building elevator began circulating.

According to recent reports shared by wrestling journalist Raj Giri, the confrontation reportedly escalated after another man allegedly threatened to “call ICE” on Bazarte during an interaction with Kaiser. That version of events is very different from what was written in the police affidavit, which mostly focused on claims made by the complainant, Richard Reap. Right now, fans are trying to piece together what exactly happened because both sides describe the altercation very differently.

Reports claim Ludwig Kaiser and Andrea Bazarte were threatened in an elevator

The reported incident allegedly happened while Ludwig Kaiser and Andrea Bazarte were inside an apartment elevator together. Raj Giri stated that the couple was being affectionate, but according to him, nothing was happening that seemed extreme or unusual.

Things reportedly changed once the elevator reached the 12th floor. The latest report claims Richard Reap did not say anything while inside the elevator itself. However, after stepping out, he allegedly made comments telling Kaiser to “show respect” before threatening to call ICE on Bazarte.

That's reportedly when the situation became physical. The report claims Kaiser exited the elevator and got into what was described as a small scuffle with Reap. At the same time, the report also stated that no punches were allegedly thrown during the confrontation.

Police affidavit tells a very different version of the alleged altercation

The police affidavit paints a much different picture of the incident. According to the document, Richard Reap claimed Kaiser and Bazarte were acting in what he described as an “uncontrollably intimate” manner while inside the elevator.

Reap reportedly told police that once the elevator doors opened, he asked the couple to “please have some manners.” He then alleged that Kaiser attacked him immediately afterward, punching him multiple times and pushing him to the ground. The affidavit also stated that Reap claimed Kaiser threatened further violence.

One major thing fans online noticed is that the affidavit only included Reap's account of the situation. As of now, Ludwig Kaiser's version of events has not been included in the document publicly circulating online.