Ludwig Kaiser's arrest on May 20 caught the wrestling world off guard. The battery charge itself raised plenty of questions, but just as many landed on the woman standing beside him that evening in an Orlando apartment elevator. Reports quickly identified her as Andrea Bazarte, Kaiser's girlfriend. Here is what we actually know about her, and about what happened.

Who is Andrea Bazarte?

She is not a wrestler, and she is not a stranger to WWE cameras either. Bazarte is a 33-year-old Mexican-American media personality, born June 22, 1992, in McAllen, Texas. She studied marketing at Tecnológico de Monterrey, graduating in 2013, then spent years working in Mexican television before landing a role with WWE's Spanish-language team. Today she co-hosts WWE Español and works as a backstage interviewer for Lucha Libre AAA.

She and Kaiser went public in late 2025, first spotted together at a soccer match in Mexico. Things moved quickly from there. WWE and AAA eventually wove Bazarte into the El Grande Americano storyline, putting the real-life couple in front of cameras in a scripted context as well. For fans who follow the character closely, her face is already familiar.

What the police report says

According to court documents, on April 23 at around 6:30 p.m., neighbour Richard Reap stepped into an elevator at the Paramount on Lake Eola Apartments and found Kaiser alongside a woman. Reap described the couple's behaviour as "uncontrollably intimate." When the elevator reached the 12th floor and Reap stepped off, he told the pair to "please have some manners." Kaiser allegedly responded by punching Reap multiple times, pushing him to the floor, and threatening further violence. Police later pulled security footage, identified Kaiser, and arrested him on a misdemeanor battery warrant. He posted $1,000 bail and walked.

That account is not the only one out there, and the difference matters. Wrestling insider Raj Giri put out a version of events in which Kaiser and Bazarte were simply being affectionate, nothing extreme. According to Giri, Reap said nothing inside the elevator. It was only after stepping off on the 12th floor that he allegedly told Kaiser something along the lines of: show some respect before I call ICE on that woman. Giri's account adds that Kaiser got off the elevator and a scuffle followed, but says no punches were thrown.