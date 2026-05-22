WWE stars Damian Priest and Lola Vice just gave fans a small but wholesome look into their relationship, and wrestling fans are loving it. The couple recently spent time together in Puerto Rico and shared moments from a live music event that quickly grabbed attention online. While both stars are usually busy with packed wrestling schedules, this update showed a more personal side of the two WWE names outside the ring.

The photos were shared by Damian Priest on Instagram after the pair attended an In Flames concert at Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Priest posted several pictures from the night and thanked the bands for what he described as an amazing experience. Fans also noticed that the couple looked relaxed and happy together, which only added more buzz around the post. The update comes at a time when both Priest and Lola Vice are having strong runs in WWE.

WWE stars Damian Priest and Lola Vice spend time together in Puerto Rico

Instead of wrestling gear and backstage segments, this time fans got concert photos and vacation vibes. Damian Priest uploaded multiple pictures from the music event featuring himself and Lola Vice enjoying the night together. In his caption, Priest thanked In Flames for inviting them to the show and also gave shoutouts to Lamb of God and Fit for an Autopsy.

The post quickly started making rounds among WWE fans, especially because Priest and Lola Vice usually keep parts of their relationship more private online. Puerto Rico also holds special meaning for Priest, making the update feel even more personal for longtime fans who follow his career closely.

Right now, Damian Priest is appearing regularly on Friday Night SmackDown while also holding the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside R-Truth. On the other side, Lola Vice continues building momentum in both NXT and AAA, where many fans believe she's becoming one of WWE's fastest-rising names.

Damian Priest says he would support a WWE storyline with Lola Vice

During a recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, Damian Priest also opened up about the possibility of working with Lola Vice in an actual WWE storyline someday. According to Priest, he would be fully open to the idea if it helped improve the overall show.

He explained that modern WWE is becoming more open with behind-the-scenes content because of projects like Unreal and social media. Because of that, Priest said wrestlers should focus on doing whatever benefits the product as a whole.

The former world champion made it clear that he has no issue mixing real-life relationships with WWE television if the story makes sense and helps entertain fans. His comments immediately got people talking online, especially fans who already want Lola Vice moved to WWE's main roster soon.

Many viewers now think a future on-screen pairing between the two stars could eventually happen, especially with both names continuing to grow inside the company.