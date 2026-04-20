Brock Lesnar's battle with Oba Femi on the second night of WWE WrestleMania 42 turned out to be an emotional affair, a classic 'passing of the torch' moment from the 'Beast Incarnate'. After what can only be described as an 'electric battle' between Lesnar and Oba Femi, the former removed his gloves and boots, signalling that his time in the ring had come to an end. The conclusion of the match transformed a high-octane encounter into a heavy, historic moment that marked the end for one of the company's biggest performers. Lesnar soaked in the applause as the crowd burst into deafening 'Thank you, Brock' and 'Thank you, Lesnar' chants. The entire chain of events fuelled immediate speculation about the wrestler's future, and the legendary Kurt Angle has confirmed what fans feared was true.

"Love you, my brother. There will only be one like you. Enjoy retirement, Brock," Kurt Angle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Love you my brother. There will only be one like you. Enjoy retirement Brock. pic.twitter.com/UqYaa1B3t7 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 19, 2026

In a sport where gestures often speak louder than words, Lesnar provided the ultimate signal of an end. The loss to the rising powerhouse, Oba Femi, saw Lesnar leaving his gear in the centre of the squared circle-a universal sign of retirement. He signalled that the most dominant era in modern wrestling history has reached the end of the road.

The moment became clearer when Brock's long-time associate and 'Wiseman', Paul Heyman, entered the ring. In a rare display of vulnerability for both men, they shared a heartwarming hug before making their way out of the ring together for what may be the final time.

Brock Lesnar gets emotional and takes off his gloves and boots, leaving them in the middle of the ring as 50,000 people chant “Thank You Brock.”



Brock Lesnar has retired!?!?



I AM SHOCKED. WOW.#WrestleMania

pic.twitter.com/0LdLnLva0V — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) April 19, 2026

The wrestling world was quick to react to the departure of the former world champion, with farewell messages flooding social media.

A post on X read: "An emotional Brock Lesnar has removed his gloves and shoes after losing to Oba Femi at Mania. He put them in the middle of the ring and waved to the crowd. And then a big hug with his long-time friend, Paul Heyman. Is this really it? Sure seemed that way."

As the curtain falls on one of the most decorated careers in sports entertainment and MMA history, the sentiment across the industry is clear: there will never be another athlete quite like Brock Lesnar.

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