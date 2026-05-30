WWE is heading to Turin, Italy, for Clash in Italy 2026, and honestly, this card feels a little different from the usual premium live events. A lot of the matches are rematches, which means fans already know what these superstars are capable of doing against each other. But that's exactly why the pressure is much higher this time. Nobody wants to see the same results play out all over again.

Some of WWE's biggest names are walking into the event with targets on their backs. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are still champions, but both of them are facing opponents who have every reason to believe they can finally get the job done. Add in title matches featuring Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and rising stars looking for career-defining moments, and Clash in Italy could end up changing more than a few championship pictures.

Could Jacob Fatu finally take down Roman Reigns?

Out of all the matches on the card, this one feels like the hardest to predict.

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu have already gone to war recently, but the addition of Tribal Combat changes everything. These matches are usually chaotic, and outside involvement is almost expected at this point.

A lot of fans think help could arrive for Reigns when things get tough. But what if things go the other way? If the Bloodline story takes another major twist, Reigns could suddenly find himself standing alone.

That's why Jacob Fatu feels like the safer prediction here. WWE may be ready to push him even further and completely shake up the family power structure.

Prediction: Jacob Fatu wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes might survive, but Gunther won't make it easy

It feels like WWE has been slowly building Gunther toward a world title moment for a long time.

The former Ring General has looked unstoppable, and many fans believe he is one of the few names credible enough to end Cody Rhodes' championship run. The problem? It may simply be too soon.

Rhodes only recently got through another massive WrestleMania season as champion. Taking the title off him right now could feel rushed, especially when Gunther can remain a serious threat without winning immediately.

Expect a hard-hitting match, plenty of close calls, and a finish that keeps both stars looking strong.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley should stay on top for now

Sol Ruca continues to impress every time she gets an opportunity, but putting a championship on her right now feels a little early. Becky Lynch still has plenty left to do as champion, and this rivalry looks far from finished.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley enters another huge title defense against Jade Cargill. Their first encounter showed flashes of what they can become together, but it still feels like WWE is building toward something even bigger down the road.

Ripley remains one of the most dominant stars in the entire women's division, making her the favorite heading into Italy.

Predicted winners

Becky Lynch retains the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley retains the WWE Women's Championship

Oba Femi looks set to continue his rise

Brock Lesnar's return has created plenty of discussion, but Oba Femi still feels like the bigger long-term project.

Lesnar remains dangerous, but WWE appears focused on turning Femi into one of its next dominant attractions. Another victory over a legend like Lesnar would only strengthen that position.

A loss here wouldn't hurt Lesnar nearly as much as it would hurt Femi.

Prediction: Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesna