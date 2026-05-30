WWE SmackDown full live results 29 May 2026, match highlights, all winners and shocking moments

WWE SmackDown delivered an action-packed episode on May 29, 2026. As a blue brand continued its final preparations for WWE Clash in Italy 2026. The show took place in Barcelona, Spain, where fans created an electric atmosphere throughout the night. Several top WWE superstars appeared on the show, and WWE focused heavily on building momentum for some of the biggest rivalries heading into the premium live event.

The night opened with Jade Cargill and Alexa Bliss appearing in the ring to address the women's division ahead of Clash in Italy. Both started exchanging strong words while teasing future champion intentions, and the statement immediately grabbed the attention of the live crowd. Apart from the opening confrontation, stars like Jade Cargill, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, and The Miz also played important roles during the episode. The Barcelona crowd remained energetic throughout the show and added even more excitement to the major event.

WWE SmackDown Full match results, match highlights and all winners

1. Jade Cargill vs. Alexa Bliss (Winner: Jade Cargill)

2. The Miz vs. Axiom (Winner: Axiom)

3. Damian Priest & Royce Isaacs vs. Tala Tonga and MFT (Winners: Tala Tonga & MFT)

4. Sami Zayn vs. Matt Cardona (Winner: Sami Zayn)

5. Ricky Saints vs. Carmelo Hayes (Winner: Carmelo Hayes)

6. Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax (Winner: Chelsea Green)

7. Cody Rhodes and Gunther ended SmackDown in a chaotic brawl.

Main event drama and rising rivalries

The main event segment of the day in WWE SmackDown focused on the intense rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Gunther ahead of WWE Clash in Italy 2026. Throughout the night, WWe continued building tension between both superstars with backstage promos and heated exchanges. Cody Rhodes spoke about proving himself as a champion once again, while Gunther warned that Rhodes' title reign would come to an end at Clash in Italy. The rivalry finally exploded near the end of the show when both men came face to face backstage.