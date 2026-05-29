Brock Lesnar's WWE comeback run just got another major update, and honestly, it's probably not what some fans were expecting. Ever since The Beast returned after his shocking WrestleMania 42 retirement, people have been wondering how long this run would actually last. A lot of fans believed Clash in Italy could end up being Lesnar's final WWE match, especially with all the rumors flying around online recently.

But now, new reports are saying that isn't happening. Brock Lesnar is apparently not retiring after Clash in Italy, even though speculation around his future got super intense following his feud with Oba Femi. At the same time though, there's still some bad news attached to the update because fans may not actually see Lesnar regularly after the premium live event.

New report shuts down Brock Lesnar retirement rumors after Clash in Italy

The rumors started getting louder after WWE booked Lesnar against Oba Femi again following RAW. Fans already saw Femi defeat The Beast at WrestleMania 42, which led to Brock leaving his boots in the ring and seemingly ending his career in front of the crowd.

That retirement moment felt real at the time. But things changed pretty quickly once Lesnar returned and completely destroyed Oba Femi on RAW. WWE later locked in another match between the two stars for Clash in Italy, with many fans expecting the rivalry to continue into SummerSlam.

Some online speculation claimed Lesnar could defeat Femi and then retire “for real” immediately after the match. However, a Fightful report has now pushed back on those rumors, saying Brock Lesnar is not expected to end his career after Clash in Italy.

Brock Lesnar explains the real reason behind his WWE comeback

Lesnar himself already explained why he came back after retiring. During a promo ahead of Clash in Italy, The Beast admitted Oba Femi humbled him harder than almost anyone else in his career.

According to Lesnar, walking away after getting dominated didn't feel right to him. He said he could accept getting beat up, but he didn't want his story against Oba Femi ending like that.

That's basically what restarted this whole rivalry.

Instead of staying retired, Brock came back with the goal of proving he could still conquer The Ruler. The feud now feels way more personal compared to their WrestleMania clash because Lesnar openly admitted the loss damaged his pride.

Fans still may not see Brock Lesnar much after the WWE event

Even though retirement reportedly isn't happening, fans shouldn't expect Brock Lesnar to suddenly become a full-time WWE superstar again.

Current reports say he is not scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2026. Because of that, Clash in Italy could still be the last time fans see Lesnar for a while.

There's also talk that WWE could advertise him for Night of Champions later in June, but nothing seems fully confirmed yet. So right now, Lesnar's status feels kind of uncertain despite retirement rumors getting shut down.

One thing is clear though: WWE still sees money in Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi, and if Clash in Italy delivers, this feud probably isn't ending anytime soon.