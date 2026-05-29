Gunther has looked almost untouchable in WWE for years, but that insane run quietly came to an end during a recent WWE live event in Liverpool. Fans at the house show witnessed something that almost never happens in a Gunther singles match: a clean defeat. The Ring General lost to Cody Rhodes in a Tables Match, and the result instantly got wrestling fans talking online.

What makes this such a huge deal is not just the loss itself. It's the fact that Gunther had reportedly gone nearly seven years without suffering a clean singles defeat at a WWE live event. Even during his early days as WALTER, very few superstars managed to truly pin him in one-on-one action without outside circumstances or disqualifications getting involved. That streak is now officially over, and interestingly enough, it happened just weeks before his massive title clash with Cody Rhodes at Clash in Italy.

Cody Rhodes just handed Gunther one of the biggest setbacks of his WWE career

The Liverpool match was not a televised premium live event or a major WrestleMania match. It happened at a WWE house show, which honestly makes the result even more surprising to many fans. Cody Rhodes managed to defeat Gunther clean in their Tables Match, ending one of the most impressive undefeated live-event streaks WWE has seen in recent years.

Gunther has competed on WWE's live circuit since 2019, back when he still wrestled under the name WALTER. Over the years, he dominated almost everyone put in front of him. While there were a few losses caused by disqualification situations, nobody had properly beaten him clean in singles competition during that entire run until now.

Gunther heads into Clash in Italy after losing major momentum

Even with this loss, Gunther still remains one of WWE's most dangerous stars right now. Since dropping the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam, he has been on a brutal run against top-level opponents. He picked up huge wins against stars like John Cena, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins over the past several months.

Now, Gunther is preparing for a massive Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at Clash in Italy. But after losing in Liverpool, fans are wondering whether momentum has finally shifted toward The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes recently made it clear that he doesn't think Gunther is fully ready for this kind of pressure-filled match. According to Rhodes, Gunther has mostly been involved in nostalgia-style rivalries lately, while this upcoming championship fight feels completely different.

Still, WWE fans know Gunther performs differently in high-stakes matches. So despite the streak ending, many are still expecting the Ring General to be extremely dangerous once Clash in Italy arrives.