WWE is heading to Barcelona tonight for another huge episode of SmackDown, and honestly, this one feels pretty important before Clash in Italy. With the premium live event just around the corner, tensions are getting kinda crazy between some of WWE's biggest stars. Cody Rhodes and Gunther are both expected to appear only days before their title clash, while Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill are still not done fighting over the WWE Women's Championship picture.

The European tour already started with a lot of momentum, and now SmackDown lands inside the Olimpic Arena in Spain. Fans are expecting big confrontations, surprise moments, and maybe even complete chaos before Sunday arrives. WWE also has Sami Zayn advertised for the show, and after everything going on around him lately, people are curious to see what kind of reaction he gets tonight in Barcelona.

WWE SmackDown start time, location and how to watch

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will air from the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, as WWE continues its European tour ahead of Clash in Italy. Fans in the United States can watch the show on USA Network, while international viewers will be able to stream it live on Netflix.

The episode is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. CST in the United States on tape delay. International audiences will get the live broadcast earlier in the day at 2 p.m. EST and 1 p.m. CST.

Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown after Gunther's brutal attack

Things got personal last week after Gunther choked out Cody Rhodes in the middle of the ring. Ever since that happened, fans have been waiting to hear what the WWE Champion has to say before their massive showdown in Turin.

Both men are scheduled for SmackDown tonight, which honestly feels dangerous already. Cody usually comes ready with something emotional or intense to say, but after what happened last week, there's also a chance he skips the talking and just goes straight after Gunther. WWE clearly wants this rivalry to feel heated heading into Clash in Italy, and Barcelona could become the final breaking point before the title match.

Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill still aren't finished with each other

Jade Cargill has been getting the better of Rhea Ripley lately, and that's made the women's title situation way more intense. After laying out Ripley on SmackDown and then pinning her during a Six-Woman Tag Match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jade has all the momentum right now.

But Rhea Ripley is still the champion, and she's not exactly known for backing down quietly. Both women are expected on the show tonight before meeting again at WrestleMania 42 in a title rematch. There's also attention around Jacy Jayne, who has been keeping close watch on the championship scene lately. So yeah, this segment could get messy really fast.

Sami Zayn looks for support as tensions continue to build

Sami Zayn's situation has been feeling kinda strange recently. The former fan favorite suddenly doesn't seem as backed up as he used to be, and SmackDown tonight might tell fans a lot about where things are heading for him.

Even with all the tension around him, Sami still believes the crowd will stand behind him in Barcelona. WWE is also advertising appearances from Trick Williams, Tiffany Stratton, and Danhausen, which should make tonight's show feel packed from start to finish.

The Miz faces Axiom in Barcelona

One confirmed match for tonight's SmackDown will see The Miz go one-on-one with Axiom. And honestly, the odds may not be in Miz's favor here.

Axiom is wrestling in front of a home-country crowd in Spain, which means the atmosphere inside the arena could heavily swing in his direction. Meanwhile, The Miz has been struggling to find momentum lately and badly needs a win.