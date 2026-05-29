WWE is preparing for one of its biggest international premium live events, Clash in Italy 2026. The event has already created huge excitement among wrestling fans because it will bring WWE's biggest superstars to Italy for a historic show. WWE has been focusing heavily on international events in recent years, and this event could become one of the loudest and most memorable shows of 2026. Fans are expecting massive matches, emotional crowd reactions, and shocking WWE moments throughout the night. With stars from both Raw and SmackDown expected to appear, Clash in Italy could play a major role in WWE storylines heading into the rest of the year. Five shocking things fans may witness during the event.

1. A Huge WWE Superstar Return

One of the biggest surprises that could happen at Clash in Italy 2026 is the return of a major WWE superstar. WWE often saves surprise returns for international premium live events because the crowd reactions become even more special and emotional.

Fans are already speculating about injured stars or legends making unexpected appearances during important matches. A shocking return could instantly change a storyline and create one of the biggest moments of the year.

2. A Major Championship Title Change

Another shocking possibility is a huge title change during the event. WWE has recently shown that no champion is completely safe, especially during premium live events outside the United States.

Fans are expecting dramatic finishes, possible interference, and even surprise cash-ins during championship matches. Clash in Italy could become the stage where a top WWE superstar unexpectedly loses a championship.

3. A Betrayal Between Teammates or Allies

WWE fans also believe the event could feature a shocking betrayal between teammates or faction members. Several WWE groups already have visible tension on weekly television, and Clash in Italy may finally push someone to turn against their partner.

A heel turn during a major match could completely change future WWE storylines and create a brand-new rivalry for the coming months.

4. The Beginning of a Massive New Rivalry

International events are often used by WWE to start fresh rivalries, and Clash in Italy 2026 could do exactly that. A confrontation between two top superstars after a match could immediately grab fans' attention.

This rivalry could later continue into bigger WWE shows and possibly even lead to a WrestleMania-level storyline.

5. A Surprise Appearance From a WWE Legend

Another shocking moment fans are expecting is the surprise appearance of a WWE legend or Hall of Famer. WWE has a history of bringing back legendary stars during special international events to excite the crowd.

Whether it is a short appearance, backstage segment, or involvement in a match, a WWE legend showing up in Italy would instantly become one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

With huge fan expectations, international energy, and several possible surprise moments, WWE Clash in Italy 2026 has all the ingredients to become one of WWE's most exciting events of the year. If WWE delivers even a few of these shocking moments, fans may remember Clash in Italy for a very long time.