Bianca Belair hasn't competed inside a WWE ring since WrestleMania last year, but that doesn't mean she's completely stepped away from wrestling. While she's still away from weekly programming after announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, the former Women's Champion recently showed up somewhere fans probably weren't expecting.

Instead of appearing on RAW or SmackDown, Belair spent time at Natalya and Tyson Kidd's Dungeon 2.0 wrestling school. A photo shared by Natalya featured the EST of WWE alongside several familiar faces, including former United States Champion Jacob Fatu and current World Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. It marked one of Belair's biggest public wrestling appearances since revealing she's expecting her first child.

Bianca Belair joined a packed WWE group at Natalya's Dungeon 2.0

The visit wasn't just about Belair. Natalya welcomed a large group to Dungeon 2.0 and later shared a picture from the training session on social media.

Alongside Belair were Jacob Fatu, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits, Tyson Kidd and several others who took part in the session. Natalya also shared a short message after the gathering, saying everyone worked hard and thanking her "Dungeon family" for another fun night.

Belair wasn't shown returning to in-ring action. The appearance simply gave fans a rare look at her staying connected to the wrestling world while remaining away from WWE television.

Her WWE break began after WrestleMania and a major personal announcement

Belair's last match came in the Women's World Championship Triple Threat at WrestleMania, where she challenged IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She was unable to win the title and also suffered a finger injury during the bout, which kept her out of action for several months.

She later appeared during this year's WrestleMania weekend, but not as a competitor. Sharing the stage with John Cena, Belair helped announce the event's attendance before revealing that she is pregnant. That announcement explained why fans haven't seen her back in the ring since.

Her absence has also been noticed by people inside WWE. During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast, Rhea Ripley admitted she misses sharing the locker room with Belair, calling her one of her favorite people in the company and saying she wishes she was still around, especially now that they're both on SmackDown.

For now, Belair's latest wrestling-related appearance remains her visit to Dungeon 2.0, where she reunited with several WWE names while continuing her time away from in-ring competition.