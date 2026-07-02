JD McDonagh's match against Chad Gable on this week's episode of WWE RAW gave one of the night's most memorable moments, though it was not entirely for the reason fans expected. The Judgment Day member put on an impressive performance, but a risky move near the end of the match left viewers concerned after he landed awkwardly and appeared to spike his neck on the ring mat. The scary landing happened during a Spanish Fly attempt in the closing stages of the contest. Gable eventually picked up the victory, but the discussion after the match centred around McDonagh's fall rather than the result itself. A little later, the WWE star broke his silence on social media with a message that mixed humour with a nod to a wrestler he clearly respects.

McDonagh looked back at the move and gave a shoutout to Matt Sydal

Instead of giving a medical update or explaining the landing, McDonagh chose to joke about the move on X.

He wrote that it was his "first and last Cyclorama" before giving a shoutout to AEW star Matt Sydal, who WWE fans may remember better as Evan Bourne. Calling Sydal an "OG," McDonagh acknowledged the veteran's connection to the high-flying move while making it clear he has no plans to repeat it after what happened on RAW.

The post quickly explained his own takeaway from the scary moment. The Spanish Fly produced one of the biggest highlights of the match, but it also became a move McDonagh says he won't be trying again.

A new singles match could already be waiting for McDonagh

RAW's frightening moment may now be followed by another major opportunity. According to a recent report, WWE is currently planning a singles match between McDonagh and Danhausen for Saturday Night's Main Event. The premium television special is scheduled for July 18, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Danhausen has already been officially advertised for the show, adding more weight to reports that the match is part of WWE's current plans. The two stars are already involved in the same storyline on RAW through The Judgment Day, making the reported direction fit naturally with what's happening on television.

If the reported plan stays unchanged, McDonagh's next appearance could come on one of WWE's biggest themed shows of the summer, only days after a match that had many viewers worried about his landing