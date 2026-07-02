Carmella hasn't competed inside a WWE ring for nearly three years, but her influence hasn't disappeared. Even while away from television, the former SmackDown Women's Champion found herself back in the conversation after NXT's Karmen Petrovic paid tribute to her with ring gear inspired by one of Mella's most recognisable looks.

The nod didn't go unnoticed. A fan on X pointed out that Petrovic's gear was meant as a tribute, and the NXT star confirmed it herself. Carmella soon joined the exchange with a string of heart and hands emojis, showing appreciation for the gesture despite no longer being an active part of WWE programming.

Karmen Petrovic acknowledged the inspiration behind her latest NXT look

Petrovic has drawn comparisons to Carmella before, so the tribute wasn't completely out of nowhere.

During a recent episode of NXT, she wore gear that resembled outfits Carmella used during her own WWE run. After fans started discussing the similarities on X, one post directly described the attire as a tribute to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Rather than leaving fans guessing, Petrovic confirmed that was exactly what it was. Carmella later replied to the post with "????????????????????????????????????," showing she appreciated the recognition.

Carmella built a career that left a lasting impression on WWE's women's division

Long before this tribute, Carmella had already established herself as one of WWE's biggest women's stars.

After joining WWE in 2013, she first appeared alongside Enzo Amore and Big Cass as their manager before moving to SmackDown in 2016. The following year, she made history by becoming the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank winner.

Her cash-in on Charlotte Flair shortly after WrestleMania 34 led to her first SmackDown Women's Championship reign. Later in her career, she introduced the "Untouchable" character and also captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Zelina Vega.

Her in-ring run paused in 2023 because of her pregnancy. Carmella later revealed she had been dealing with a post-pregnancy condition called drop foot, and her WWE contract expired last year without a new agreement being announced.

The former champion recently opened up about a childhood moment she never forgot

Away from wrestling, Carmella recently shared a personal story on her Hot Mom Sh!t podcast.

She recalled being 16 years old in acting class when a coach commented on the appearance of her under-eye bags in front of everyone. Carmella said the experience left her embarrassed and stayed with her for years.

According to the former champion, that moment eventually played a role in her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery, describing how deeply the comment affected her confidence at the time.