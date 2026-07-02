Sami Zayn's biggest WWE moment is still fresh, but one former superstar already thinks the celebration shouldn't last very long. Zayn stunned just about everyone at Night of Champions 2026 by walking away as the new Undisputed Champion after defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat match. It wasn't the result most people expected heading into the show, which is exactly why it became one of the night's biggest talking points. Now the conversation has shifted from how Zayn won the title to how long he'll actually keep it. Former WWE star Stevie Richards believes the company could already have a bigger story planned, one that starts with Zayn dropping the championship before eventually fighting his way back to the top. If that idea ever becomes reality, it would completely change the direction of Zayn's title reign.

Stevie Richards believes Gunther could be the one to end Sami Zayn's championship run

Richards shared his idea on The Stevie Richards Show, where he mapped out a long-term storyline involving Zayn and Gunther.

Instead of giving Zayn a lengthy reign, Richards suggested WWE could have Gunther take the Undisputed Championship from him. The former WWE star didn't present it as a random title change, though. His pitch was built around Zayn overcoming another setback before reaching the top again.

According to Richards, the bigger payoff would come much later. He suggested Zayn could follow a path similar to Cody Rhodes' journey by losing the title first and then earning another opportunity instead of getting an immediate rematch.

"You can have Sami kind of repeat the Cody story, where Sami does lose it but has to win the Royal Rumble to win the title back in Saudi Arabia at WrestleMania 43... Maybe it's Gunther."

In Richards' version, Zayn would win the 2027 Men's Royal Rumble and challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, where he would finally regain the Undisputed Championship.

Not everyone believes Sami Zayn should be WWE's top champion

While Richards focused on a possible future storyline, Vince Russo questioned the decision to make Zayn champion in the first place.

Russo argued that the title win felt more like a reward for Zayn's long career than a move designed to grow WWE's audience. He claimed the new champion wasn't someone who would attract additional viewers and criticized the creative decision behind the title change.

His comments came shortly after Night of Champions, adding another perspective to the debate surrounding Zayn's unexpected victory.

The championship picture could become clearer on this week's SmackDown. Cody Rhodes still has every reason to demand another opportunity after being pinned for the title, while Gunther has his own case since he wasn't the one who took the fall in the Triple Threat match. Either man could step forward as Zayn's first challenger.