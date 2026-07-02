SummerSlam is getting closer, and Seth Rollins already has a packed calendar before he even steps into the ring against Roman Reigns. While fans are looking ahead to one of WWE's biggest title matches of the year, Rollins shared a personal update that shows just how busy the weeks leading up to the event are going to be.

Instead of focusing only on his championship opportunity, The Visionary revealed that July could be the busiest month he has experienced in years. In a social media post, Rollins laid out everything he expects to be involved with, from weekly WWE appearances to projects outside the company. The update came just days after he confronted Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW, where his SummerSlam title match became official.

Seth Rollins says July could be the busiest month of his career

Rollins didn't hold back while describing what the next few weeks look like for him.

According to his post, he'll be appearing on every episode of Monday Night RAW throughout the month. He also celebrated the return of WWE house shows, saying he can't wait to be part of them again. Outside wrestling, Rollins confirmed he'll continue working with the Good Morning Football crew and will also make another appearance at Fanatics Fest.

His schedule may not even be finished yet. Rollins added that Saturday Night's Main Event could also be included, while teasing that news involving Enjoy Amo will be announced soon.

Taken together, it's a long list, and Rollins summed it up in simple words by calling himself "fu***n pumped" for what's ahead.

The SummerSlam title match isn't the only rivalry still following Rollins

Even with Roman Reigns waiting at SummerSlam, Rollins' history with CM Punk hasn't disappeared from the conversation.

Speaking on Prince St. Pizza's YouTube channel, Rollins openly admitted that he still doesn't see eye to eye with Punk. He described their relationship as one filled with bad blood and even called Punk "a real a**hole," adding that he believes Punk presents himself differently to fans than he does behind the scenes.

Rollins also reflected on cashing in at last year's SummerSlam, where he defeated Punk to become World Heavyweight Champion. Although he said he isn't usually someone who holds grudges, he admitted Punk is the exception and isn't sure their relationship can ever be repaired.

The focus now shifts back to SummerSlam 2026. Rollins will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship and has the chance to become a three-time titleholder if he leaves the event with the gold.