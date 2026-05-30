Rumours that WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass are returning to WWE are getting stronger in recent weeks. The former tag team was very popular during their time in NXT and on the WWE because of their fun promos, strong connections with fans, and entertaining partnership. Now, new backstage reports suggest WWE could be interested in bringing them back again.

The rumours started after reports claimed that Enzo Amore, now known as Real1 on the independent wrestling scene, was recently seen at the WWE Performance Centre. At the same time, fans have also been talking about Big Cass, currently known as Big Bill in AEW, because his future with the company is still unclear. This has led to more assumptions about the possible WWE reunion for the former tag team.

Enzo Amore Rumoured For Possible WWE Comeback

WWE is reportedly planning for Enzo Amore to return through the NXT brand. Dave Meltzer, a wrestling journalist, stated that there is an internal expectation for Enzo to appear in NXT soon, although WWE has not officially confirmed anything yet. Reports also say that Enzo has recently turned down some independent wrestling bookings, which have made the rumours even stronger.

Big Cass's situation is still less clear right now. There has been a lot of talk about the former WWE star possibly leaving AEW when contracts end, but reports suggest WWE has mainly focused more on Enzo so far. Even then, many fans believe WWE could eventually reunite the duo because they were one of the company's most entertaining tag team dusing previous run.

Fans still remember Enzo Cass as a popular WWE team

Enzo and Cass first became fan favourites during their NXT days before joining the WWE main roster in 201. Tier entrance promos and strong chemistry quickly made them one of the most entertaining acts in WWE. Even though they never won the WWE Tag Team Championship on the main roster, they remained very popular with fans and were featured in several major storylines during their run together.

Their team eventually split in 2017, and both stars later left WWE in 2018. Since then, both wrestlers have worked hard to rebuild their careers in other promotions and on the independent wrestling scene. Big Bill has especially received praise for his performance in AEW and ROH over the past few years.

WWE has still not officially announced any return plans, but the latest backstage reports suggest that Enzo Amore could return sooner rather than later.