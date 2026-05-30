WWE Clash in Italy takes place today, Sunday May 31, 2026, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin. It is the fourth instalment in WWE's Clash series, following events in Cardiff, Paris, and Backlash Tampa, and the first time WWE has held a premium live event on Italian soil. The card is stacked, the start time is earlier than usual, and two world championships are on the line.

Date, Venue and Start Times

The event takes place at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, with a capacity of around 12,000. Tickets for remaining seats start from €345 at the door.

The kickoff show begins at 12:00 PM ET and the main card follows at 2:00 PM ET, 11:00 AM PT. The early start is designed to put the show in Italian primetime, with local kickoff at 8:00 PM CET. For UK viewers, the main card begins at 7:00 PM BST.

In the United States, the first hour of the main card airs simultaneously on ESPN TV and the ESPN Unlimited app, making this the third consecutive WWE PLE to receive a free simulcast window. The full event is also available on ESPN Unlimited. Outside the US, the event streams live on Netflix in the UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, Spain and most other international markets.

Full Match Card

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu (Tribal Combat, World Heavyweight Championship)

The headline match sees Reigns defending the title he won at WrestleMania 42 against his cousin Fatu in a Tribal Combat stipulation. Fatu refused to acknowledge Reigns after losing at Backlash Tampa and has been on a warpath since. The first hour of the main card on ESPN TV is expected to open with this match.

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Gunther cashed in a favour from Paul Heyman to earn this shot, then issued a sleeper hold to Rhodes before the match was even formally set. It is the most traditionally built championship match on the card, with Sami Zayn's loyalty to both men adding a subplot that has given the programme extra weight heading in.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Lesnar's shock return from what had seemed like permanent retirement set this rematch in motion after their WrestleMania 42 bout. No title on the line, but one of the most anticipated non-championship matches WWE has put together this year.

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill (WWE Women's Championship)

Cargill pinned Ripley cleanly at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 23, giving this match genuine weight as a rematch. Ripley goes in as champion but as anything but a certainty to leave as one.

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca (Women's Intercontinental Championship)

Lynch defends against Ruca in what is expected to open the card or feature early in the running order.

How to Watch

In the US, the kickoff show and main card are available on ESPN Unlimited. The first hour of the main card also airs on ESPN TV. Internationally, Netflix carries the live broadcast across most major markets outside the United States. The Raw following Clash in Italy streams on Netflix on Monday June 1 at a special start time of 11:00 AM PT.