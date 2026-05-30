Things are getting pretty personal between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley just days before their massive WWE Women's Championship showdown at Clash in Italy. The rivalry has already been heating up for weeks, but after SmackDown this week, it feels like both stars have completely crossed the point of keeping things professional.

With the premium live event right around the corner, WWE fans got another glimpse of how much tension exists between the two competitors. Following an important victory on SmackDown, Jade Cargill didn't hold back when talking about Ripley backstage. In fact, she fired off some of the strongest words we've heard from her in recent months, making it clear that she believes the championship is coming back to her very soon.

Jade Cargill sends a strong message to Rhea Ripley before Clash in Italy

The latest chapter in the rivalry came after Cargill picked up a singles win over Alexa Bliss on SmackDown. The show also featured a confrontation involving Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, B-Fab, Michin, and Jade Cargill, adding even more chaos ahead of the weekend event. After her match, Cargill was interviewed while heading backstage, and that's when things got spicy.

The former Women's Champion confidently declared that she was on her way to becoming a two-time champion. According to her, all the momentum and support behind Ripley won't be enough to stop her from reclaiming the title.

But what really caught fans' attention was the shot she took at The Eradicator. Cargill accused Ripley of surrounding herself with people who don't even like her and then referred to her as a "desperate b****."

Jade Cargill still hasn't forgotten what happened at WrestleMania 42

A big reason behind Cargill's confidence is her history with Ripley over the past few months.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 to win the WWE Women's Championship. Since then, Cargill has made it clear that losing the title is something she hasn't fully moved past.

She recently spoke about the aftermath of that loss during an appearance on ESPN. During the interview, Cargill revealed that she had a serious conversation with B-Fab and Michin after WrestleMania. She explained that she expected more support from them during the match and felt they didn't step up when she needed them.

According to Cargill, she told them exactly what she expected going forward, making it clear that everyone around her needs to be on the same page.