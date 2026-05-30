AAA Noche de Los Grandes is finally here, and lucha libre fans have been waiting for this one for weeks. The event is shaping up to be one of AAA's biggest shows of the year, with multiple championship matches, a stacked lineup, and a huge Mask vs. Mask showdown that has everyone talking. With WWE and AAA continuing their collaboration, the buzz around the event has only gotten bigger heading into showtime.

The action takes place at Arena Monterrey in Nuevo León, Mexico, where some of AAA's biggest names will step into the ring. Whether you're tuning in for the title matches, the special attractions, or the main event drama, there's plenty on the card that could end up making headlines before the night is over.

What time does AAA Noche de Los Grandes begin?

If you're planning to watch live, make sure you check your local time because the event starts at different hours depending on where you're watching from. AAA Noche de Los Grandes starts at 10 PM ET in the United States on Saturday night. Fans in Mexico can catch the show beginning at 8 PM CST, while viewers in India will need to tune in at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Here are some of the major start times around the world:

USA : 10 PM ET / 8 PM CT (Saturday)

: 10 PM ET / 8 PM CT (Saturday) Canada : 10 PM ET (Saturday)

: 10 PM ET (Saturday) Mexico : 8 PM CST (Saturday)

: 8 PM CST (Saturday) United Kingdom : 3 AM BST (Sunday)

: 3 AM BST (Sunday) Ireland : 3 AM IST (Sunday)

: 3 AM IST (Sunday) India : 7:30 AM IST (Sunday)

: 7:30 AM IST (Sunday) Saudi Arabia : 5 AM AST (Sunday)

: 5 AM AST (Sunday) Japan : 11 AM JST (Sunday)

: 11 AM JST (Sunday) Australia: 12 PM AEST (Sunday)

How to watch AAA Noche de Los Grandes live tonight?

There are a few different ways to watch the event depending on your location. Fans across Latin America can watch the show live on FOX and HBO Max. Meanwhile, viewers in the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, and several other international markets can stream the event through WWE's official YouTube channel.

For fans lucky enough to be in Monterrey, the event will also take place live at Arena Monterrey, giving attendees a chance to experience the atmosphere in person.

Every match announced for AAA Noche de Los Grandes

The event features several major championship matches along with a highly anticipated Lucha de Apuestas encounter.

Matches announced for the show

Pagano & Psycho Clown vs. The War Raiders – AAA World Tag Team Championship

– AAA World Tag Team Championship El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Hijo del Vikingo – AAA Latin American Championship

– AAA Latin American Championship Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix – AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

– AAA World Cruiserweight Championship El Grande Americano vs. The Original El Grande Americano – Lucha de Apuestas (Mask vs. Mask)

The biggest spotlight is expected to fall on the Mask vs. Mask battle between El Grande Americano and The Original El Grande Americano. In lucha libre, matches like these can become career-defining moments, which is why many fans are already calling it the must-watch bout of the night.