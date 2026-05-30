Former WWE star Braun Strowman has shared a major update about his health, and fans are honestly surprised by how positive things sound right now. Even though the former Universal Champion is still dealing with a serious issue in his left leg, he says he feels stronger than ever when it comes to wrestling shape.

The update comes months after Strowman stepped away from WWE following his second run with the company. While many fans continue wondering whether he'll eventually make another in-ring comeback, the former superstar is currently focused on training, recovery, and getting the most out of his body despite some long-term physical challenges.

Braun Strowman says he's feeling better than ever despite leg issues

During a recent conversation with Muscle & Fitness, Strowman opened up about where his body currently stands. According to the former WWE star, he's in some of the best wrestling condition of his life right now.

At the same time, he's continuing to work around nerve damage in his left leg. Strowman explained that the affected leg still has around 15% atrophy, meaning it has lost some muscle mass and strength compared to normal. Because of that, he has been putting extra attention on strengthening surrounding muscles to help improve stability and movement.

While the recovery process is still ongoing, Strowman made it clear that he's staying focused on improving every area he can.

The former WWE star previously revealed he is partially paralyzed in one leg

The latest update isn't the first time Strowman has spoken publicly about his condition. Earlier, he shared a workout clip on social media and revealed that his left leg has been 15% paralyzed since January 2015.

The former WWE star explained that the condition is also the reason one leg appears smaller than the other. Despite that challenge, Strowman has continued training and maintaining an impressive physique over the years.

In the same social media post, he revealed that he weighed 343 pounds on an empty stomach while continuing to lean down physically. Many fans were shocked to learn that several of his biggest accomplishments inside WWE happened while dealing with the condition.

What is Braun Strowman doing after leaving WWE?

While his future inside the ring remains unclear, Strowman has stayed busy since leaving WWE. The former Wyatt Family member is currently hosting Everything on the Menu, a show produced by WWE that airs on USA Network.

Long before that, Strowman became one of the company's most recognizable powerhouses. From flipping massive objects to winning the Universal Championship in 2020, he built a reputation as one of the most dominant big men of his generation.

For now, fans are mainly happy to hear that his recovery is moving in a positive direction. Whether another wrestling comeback happens or not, Strowman seems fully focused on getting stronger every day.