John Cena spent 24 years in WWE, won 17 world championships, and finished his in-ring career on December 13, 2025, tapping out to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington DC. The farewell had been coming for 18 months and the building was loud for it. When it was over, Cena signed a five-year ambassador deal with WWE and moved on. The combined net worth of him and wife Shay Shariatzadeh in 2026 stands at approximately $82 million.

John Cena: Where the $80 Million Came From

Born on April 23, 1977, in West Newbury, Massachusetts, Cena graduated from Springfield College in 1998 with a degree in exercise physiology and signed with WWE in 2001 after a developmental tryout. His first contract paid $12,500 per year. By 2018 he was earning $10 million annually, the highest-paid wrestler in the company at the time. In his final year of active competition, 2025, his total WWE earnings were reported at $12 million, combining base salary, appearance fees and merchandise royalties.

His acting career built a parallel income stream over the same period. The breakout came with Trainwreck in 2015, followed by Bumblebee, the Fast and Furious franchise, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker on HBO Max, where he played the lead role across two seasons. He earned a reported $23 million gross in 2025 from a combination of Hollywood work and WWE income, per Forbes.

Endorsement deals with Gillette, Fruity Pebbles, Honda and Capri Sun have added tens of millions across his career. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most Make-A-Wish requests granted by an individual, having fulfilled over 650.

In 2026, Cena's upcoming film work includes Coyote vs. Acme, a live-action animated hybrid in which he plays a scheming lawyer, and Matchbox, an action film based on the toy car brand. His five-year WWE ambassador deal keeps him connected to the company through mentoring and brand appearances without any in-ring obligations.

Shay Shariatzadeh: The Woman Who Keeps a Low Profile

Shay Shariatzadeh was born in 1989 in Iran and grew up in Vancouver, Canada, after her family relocated there. She graduated from the University of British Columbia in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering, a path she has said was inspired by watching her brother bring home an autonomous car project from engineering school.

Her career in tech moved steadily from there. She worked at Alpha Technology, then Motorola Solutions' subsidiary Avigilon, where she focused on thermal cameras and video intercom systems. She moved to Sonatype as a product manager in December 2019, the same year she began dating Cena, and has been at Microsoft in a product manager role since April 2021. Her net worth is estimated at approximately $2 million, reflecting a career built entirely on her own credentials rather than her husband's profile.