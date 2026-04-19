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WWE WrestleMania 42 Live Updates: Oba Femi stunned the world by defeating Brock Lesnar. John Cena kicked off Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada with Roman Reigns taking on CM Punk in the main event. The match card featured some high-profile fights including the championship fight between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley. On NIght 1, Paige made a stunning return while Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Here are the live updates of WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Apr 20, 2026 03:47 (IST)
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WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Lesnar in control

Brock Lesnar started strong and the experience is clear from how he has controlled the match till now. Oba Femi tried to counter with his explosive power but Brock Lesnar is not allowing him to make a comeback.

Apr 20, 2026 03:39 (IST)
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WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 LIVE: Time for Brock Lesnar

Accompanied by Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar is here! Easily one of the most iconic entrances in WWE history and the crowd is pumped!

Apr 20, 2026 03:36 (IST)
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WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: John Cena is here

WrestleMania 42 host John Cena is here and he kicked off the show for the second time in two days. The first match is a big one with Oba Femi taking on Brock Lesnar.

Apr 20, 2026 03:29 (IST)
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WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: It is time!

It is time for WrestleMania 42 Night 2! Night 1 featured some shocking moments with Paige making her return and Cody Rhodes defeating Randy Orton in a bloody main event. Can Night 2 match that hype?

Apr 20, 2026 03:24 (IST)
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WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Complete match card

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

 Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio (Ladder Match) 

WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley 

United States Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams 

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio 

World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Apr 20, 2026 03:21 (IST)
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WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of Night 2 of WrestleMania 42! A star-studded night with CM Punk taking on Roman Reigns in the main event and Brock Lesnar clashing with Oba Femi in a match for the ages.

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