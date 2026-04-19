WWE WrestleMania 42 Live Updates: Oba Femi stunned the world by defeating Brock Lesnar. John Cena kicked off Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada with Roman Reigns taking on CM Punk in the main event. The match card featured some high-profile fights including the championship fight between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley. On NIght 1, Paige made a stunning return while Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship.
Here are the live updates of WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Lesnar in control
Brock Lesnar started strong and the experience is clear from how he has controlled the match till now. Oba Femi tried to counter with his explosive power but Brock Lesnar is not allowing him to make a comeback.
WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 LIVE: Time for Brock Lesnar
Accompanied by Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar is here! Easily one of the most iconic entrances in WWE history and the crowd is pumped!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: John Cena is here
WrestleMania 42 host John Cena is here and he kicked off the show for the second time in two days. The first match is a big one with Oba Femi taking on Brock Lesnar.
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: It is time!
It is time for WrestleMania 42 Night 2! Night 1 featured some shocking moments with Paige making her return and Cody Rhodes defeating Randy Orton in a bloody main event. Can Night 2 match that hype?
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Complete match card
Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar
Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio (Ladder Match)
WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
United States Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams
Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of Night 2 of WrestleMania 42! A star-studded night with CM Punk taking on Roman Reigns in the main event and Brock Lesnar clashing with Oba Femi in a match for the ages.