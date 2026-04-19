WWE WrestleMania 42 Live Updates: Oba Femi stunned the world by defeating Brock Lesnar. John Cena kicked off Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada with Roman Reigns taking on CM Punk in the main event. The match card featured some high-profile fights including the championship fight between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley. On NIght 1, Paige made a stunning return while Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Here are the live updates of WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas