WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 LIVE Streaming: WWE WrestleMania 42 is set to be a blockbuster two-night event, with Night 1 headlined by the highly-anticipated face-off for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Las Vegas will play host once again after the success of WrestleMania 41. The Women's Intercontinental Championship bout between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch has also left fans on the edge of their seats. Night 2 will witness the battle for the World Heavyweight Championship between reigning champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Streaming, Night 1 LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 take place?

The WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 will take place on Sunday, April 19 (IST).

Where will the WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 be held?

The WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 will be held at the at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA.

What time will the WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 match start?

The WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1?

The WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1?

The WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 will be live streamed on the Netflix app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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