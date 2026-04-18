WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Drew McIntyre takes on Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match at WrestleMania 42. John Cena kicked off Night and famous YouTuber iShowSpeed grabbed the headlines with a brilliant splash on Logan Paul. He was attacked by Paul after his match but was able to change the situation. A blockbuster encounter between rivals Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship headlines in Las Vegas. A total of seven fights will take place on Night 1 of the two-night spectacle, including the battles for the Women's World Championship (Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan) and the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship (AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch).
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates, Night 1, straight from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, USA:
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Near fall
A double step moonsault from Jacob Fatu but only a two-count! It was extremely close but McIntyre was able to kick out and make a comeback with a couple of strong kicks. He tried to hit Fatu with a belt but the Samoan Werewolf was up to the task.
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Violent affair
This has already turned into a violent affair with weapons getting introduced. From chairs to a toolbox to a mobile phone, these two wrestlers are looking to take this match to the next level. A couple of Samoan drops and Fatu is in control.
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Unsanctioned match
Up next is the unsanctioned match between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: A perfect WrestleMania moment
iShowSpeed was attacked by Logan Paul but found unlikely allies in LA Knight and The Usos. A brilliant splash on the announcers's table and the YouTuber now has a perfect WrestleMania moment of his own.
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: iShowSpeed attacked
iShowSpeed was not able to execute the plan and LA Knight delivered his finisher on Austin Theory to clinch the win for his team. What followed was a vicious attack from Logan Paul!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: The Vision in control
The team of Logan Paul, iShowSpeed and Austin Theory in control early on as they work on Jimmy Uso. The Vision has started strong in the match but Jey Uso reveived a hot tag and was able to swing the match in his team's favour with a perfect drop kick followed by a spear.
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Massive star power
The Usos and LA Knight vs Austin Theory, Logan Paul and famous YouTube iShowSpeed. A all-star affair to star proceedings in Las Vegas!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Time for the opening match
John Cena officially welcomed the fans to WrestleMania 42 and it is time for the first match. Out come The Usos and the roar from the crowd is electric!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: John Cena is here!
The show is off to a strong start as John Cena comes out to the ring. Cena is the host of WrestleMania 42 and expect some major fan reactions!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Night 1 of WrestleMania 42. The biggest spectacle of the WWE calendar has a number of high-profile matches with Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes headlining Night 1.