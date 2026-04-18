WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Drew McIntyre takes on Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match at WrestleMania 42. John Cena kicked off Night and famous YouTuber iShowSpeed grabbed the headlines with a brilliant splash on Logan Paul. He was attacked by Paul after his match but was able to change the situation. A blockbuster encounter between rivals Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship headlines in Las Vegas. A total of seven fights will take place on Night 1 of the two-night spectacle, including the battles for the Women's World Championship (Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan) and the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship (AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch).

WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates, Night 1, straight from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, USA: