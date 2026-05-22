Cody Rhodes and Gunther finally colliding at WWE Clash in Italy already feels like one of the biggest matches of the year. On one side, you've got Cody still carrying the pressure of being WWE's top babyface after finishing his story at WrestleMania. On the other hand, Gunther has been built like an absolute machine for the last few years, destroying almost everyone put in front of him. But even with Gunther's dominance, there are a few big signs that WWE may already be setting him up for a loss.

What's making fans even more curious is the timing of this match. WWE usually protects Gunther heavily, especially in major international shows. So the fact that they're putting him against Cody right now has people wondering if this is less about Gunther winning gold and more about pushing Cody even further as the face of the company heading into the second half of 2026.

#3. Cody Rhodes still feels like WWE's main priority right now

Even after finishing his long story at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes still feels like the center of WWE programming. He's getting the biggest reactions every week, closing major shows, and constantly being presented like the company's biggest star.

That's important because WWE usually doesn't cool off someone like Cody this quickly after investing years into his rise. Losing to Gunther at Clash in Italy could slow down the momentum WWE spent so long building. Right now, it feels more likely that the company keeps Cody strong instead of ending his run early.

#2. Gunther may not need the win as much as Cody does

Gunther honestly doesn't lose much even in defeat anymore. After his historic Intercontinental Championship run and dominant main roster booking, fans already see him as one of WWE's most dangerous stars.

Cody, though, is in a different position. As champion, every major defense matters for his overall run. WWE could easily have Gunther lose in a protected way and still keep him looking strong. Interference, distractions, or even a controversial ending could help protect both guys while keeping Cody on top.

#1. WWE loves sending fans home happy at international premium live events

One thing WWE has done a lot recently is ending international shows with huge crowd-pleasing moments. Cody Rhodes winning in front of a massive overseas audience feels exactly like the kind of ending WWE usually goes for.

Gunther is respected by fans everywhere, but Cody is currently on another level when it comes to crowd connection. If WWE wants a loud celebration moment to close Clash in Italy, Cody retaining the title feels like the safer option.

And honestly, WWE probably knows fans would go absolutely crazy seeing Cody overcome someone as dominant as Gunther on a huge stage.