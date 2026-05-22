They got married in 1966, when both were barely out of their teens. What followed was six decades of professional wrestling, billion-dollar deals, political campaigns, scandals, and enough headlines to fill several careers. Vince and Linda McMahon are still, technically, one of the wealthiest couples in American entertainment. But the life they share now looks nothing like the one they built.

Vince McMahon: What is he actually worth in 2026?

The number that gets thrown around most is $3.2 billion. As of early 2026, that figure is broadly accepted, though individual estimates range between $2.5 billion and $3.4 billion. The core of it came from cashing out after the WWE sale.

That sale was the defining financial moment of his later career. In 2023, WWE merged with UFC under Endeavor to create TKO Group Holdings, with WWE valued at $9.3 billion. McMahon had originally bought the company from his father for $1 million back in 1982. By April 2024 he had sold every remaining share. He no longer owns any part of the company he ran for four decades.

The real estate is still there. His Greenwich mansion is reportedly worth $40 million, and he previously owned a $12 million penthouse in Manhattan. The yacht, the Connecticut estate, the properties scattered across the east coast: those have not gone anywhere. What has gone is any meaningful connection to WWE itself.

Linda McMahon: A different kind of power in 2026

Linda's wealth is harder to separate from Vince's, because most of it was built together. Her net worth is listed at around $3.2 billion on a combined basis, rooted in decades of co-ownership at WWE, which she co-founded alongside her husband under the original name Titan Sports.

Her property holdings are extensive. The couple have owned a $12 million penthouse in Manhattan, a $3 million Stamford property, a Tribeca loft, and real estate spread across New York City, Las Vegas, and Boca Raton. Whether those assets shift significantly in a formal separation remains to be seen.

What has already shifted is how the world sees her. Since March 2025, Linda has been serving as the 13th U.S. Secretary of Education, her second cabinet role under Trump after running the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019. Wrestling executive to cabinet member is a strange journey. She has leaned into it.

Linda's tenure at the Department of Education

It has been one of the more contentious cabinet roles in Washington. The Education Department went from around 4,200 employees in 2024 down to roughly 2,300 by 2026, a cut of nearly 45%. Over 100 programs were transferred to other federal agencies, including large chunks of elementary and secondary education work handed off to the Department of Labor.

The Office for Civil Rights, which handles discrimination complaints across schools, lost about half its staff during that period, including many of its civil rights lawyers. A government watchdog later estimated the decision to keep some of those staff on paid administrative leave, rather than allow them to work, cost taxpayers between $28.5 million and $38 million. Democrats have pushed back hard. Republicans have largely cheered the cuts.