WWE SmackDown gave fans a memorable night of action in Lexington as some of the biggest names in the company stepped into the ring for intense matches and dramatic moments. The show had everything from hard-hitting fights to emotional reactions after the matches, making it one of the most entertaining episodes in recent weeks. Fans inside the arena stayed loud throughout the night as rivalries heated up.

The episode was also reportedly telecast in several regions through Netflix as WWE continues expanding its global reach. From the opening match to the final main event showdown, the night was packed with surprises. Cody Rhodes closed the show with a major win, while tension between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley became one of the biggest talking points after their tag team victory.

WWE SmackDown Full match results, match highlights and all winners

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Talla Tonga (Winner: Talla Tonga)

Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend (Winner: Tiffany Stratton)

Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes (Winner: Trick Williams)

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley vs Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid (Winners: Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley)

Solo Sikoa vs Damian Priest (Winner: Solo Sikoa)

Sami Zayn vs Cody Rhodes (Winner: Cody Rhodes)

Main event drama and rising rivalries

The biggest moment of the night came during the main event between Saimi Zyan and Cody Rhodes. Both stars gave fans a solid match and looked determined to walk away with the win. However, things changed when Gunter suddenly interrupted the match and distracted Saimi Zyan. That small moment was enough for Cody Rhodes to take control and hit Disaster Kick for the victory.

Another interesting moment happened in the women's tag team match. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair managed to win their match against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, but the celebration did not look smooth. Rhea seemed clearly frustrated because she wanted to finish the match herself, but Charlotte made a blind tag and stole the pinfall. Their reaction after the match hinted that a problem could be building between the two stars.

Overall, this episode of SmackDown felt exciting from start to finish. The show moved quickly, the crowd stayed involved, and several storylines took interesting turns.WWE also gave fans strong performances from Solo Sikoa, Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams and Tala Tonga in a night full of action.