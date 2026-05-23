The WWE wrestlers are hitting the road for their next big venture Clash in Italy 2026. As the name of the show suggests, it will be WWE's first-ever premium live event in Italy, which makes it a historic day for wrestling fans in Europe. It is all set to take place at the legendary Inalpi Arena in Turin and the show is expected to feel like a big wrestling festival right from the beginning. The clash in Italy event seems packed with both action-packed matches and drama as WWE stars get ready to face off on one big night. US fans and Indian wrestling fans in particular are excited about the show.

US and India Start Timings With Streaming Details

The WWE Clash in Italy 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, May 31, in Turin, Italy. According to the schedule provided by WWE, the main event will be staged at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in the US. Viewers from India are expected to watch the show at 11:30 p.m. IST on Sunday evening. Sources claim that the Kickoff Show will start almost two hours earlier.

In the United States, fans will be able to watch the clash on ESPN channels, while the international audience in some regions, including India, will be watching the event via Netflix as a result of WWE's partnership program with this streaming service.

This clash is drawing additional attention since it marks the first time when WWE has held its Premium Live Event in Italy. The plans for staging an event in Italy were announced in 2025.

Main Event and Full Match Card Details

One of the main attractions during the night may be the Undisputed WWE Championship title match between Cody Rhodes and Gunther. The former continues to enjoy massive popularity among wrestling fans while the latter's brutal style and performance makes him one of the hardest men in the world of WWE.

A notable match will also be between Roman Reigns who will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a contest against Jacob Fatu. With pride and a championship at stake, emotions will run incredibly high.

In addition, there is also an important match where Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women's Championship against her old rival Jade Cargill. There are rumors about Brock Lesnar's match against Oba Femi which may happen after their conflict on Raw.

Considering all of the above and with such an exciting setting in Italy, Clash in Italy 2026 promises to body slam its way into WWE history.