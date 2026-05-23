WWE Clash in Italy 2026: All Matches, Predictions, Shocking Returns, New Champion, And More

WWE is getting ready for one of its biggest international events of the year with the “Clash In Italy” 2026. The historic premium live event will take place on May 31, 2026, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, making it WWE's first-ever major event in Italy. Fans are already excited because the company has started building. Huge rivalries for the show, including championship matches and a possible surprise return.

The event is expected to feature top WWE stars like Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Rhea Ripley, and Brock Lesnar. Reports suggest that WWE is treating this event almost like a mini WrestleMania because of the strong match card and the massive international crowd expected in Italy. Fans are also hoping to see shocking moments, surprise returns, and maybe even a new world champion crowned during the night.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 Full Match Card, Main Event, and Predictions

Cody Rhodes vs GUNTHER - Undisputed WWE Championship

Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill - WWE Women's Championship

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi - Special Singles Match

Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes - United States Championship

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs Fatal Influence - Women's Tag Team Match

. The rumoured main event for the show is expected to be Cody Rhodes defending the WWE championship against Gunther. Many fans believed this could end with a shocking title change because WWE has been building Gunther as one of the strongest stars on the roster. Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu are also expected to steal the spotlight with their brutal tribal combat clash.

Possible Surprise Returns, Rumoured Appearances, and Extra Matches for WWE Clash in Italy 2026

A few WWE stars who could appear, even though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Some rumoured, or possible surprise appearances are as follows:

Drew McIntyre-Reports suggest WWE could bring him back after being absent from television recently.

CM Punk-Fans believe Punk may get involved in the Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins storyline.

Seth Rollins has been connected to several major storylines and could make a surprise appearance during the Tribal Combat match.

LA Knight, WWE may add him to the card after recent backstage rumours.

How and Where to Watch WWE Clash in Italy 2026 Live Worldwide

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 will stream live on Netflix in many international regions, while fans in the United States can watch the event on ESPN platforms. Indian viewers are expected to watch the show on Netflix or Sony LIV, depending on WWE's regional streaming deal. The event takes place on May 31, 2026, in Turin, Italy.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting WWE events of the year. With championship matches, strong rivalries, surprise appearances, and the electric atmosphere of Italy, the show could create many unforgettable moments for wrestling fans around the world.