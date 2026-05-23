WWE is bringing another huge night of action with Saturday Night's Main Event XLIV, and fans are already expecting chaos, title drama, and maybe even a surprise return before the road to Clash in Italy heats up. From championship matches to massive six-person tag battles, tonight's card honestly looks packed from top to bottom. Big names like Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Penta are all scheduled to appear, which is one reason social media has been buzzing all day.

The event takes place tonight from Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. WWE has been promoting the show heavily over the past few days, and with rumors flying around about possible title changes, people are curious to see what Triple H and the creative team have planned. Whether you're watching for the championships, the rivalries, or just hoping for a shocking moment, this show looks like one of WWE's biggest TV specials in recent weeks.

What time does WWE Saturday Night's Main Event begin tonight?

Fans in the United States can watch the show live starting at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday night. Since the event is airing worldwide, the timing changes depending on your country and region.

Here's when the show starts in different parts of the world:

USA : 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT (Saturday)

: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT (Saturday) Canada : 8 PM ET (Saturday)

: 8 PM ET (Saturday) Mexico : 7 PM CT (Saturday)

: 7 PM CT (Saturday) United Kingdom : 1 AM BST (Sunday)

: 1 AM BST (Sunday) Ireland : 1 AM IST (Sunday)

: 1 AM IST (Sunday) Saudi Arabia : 3 AM AST (Sunday)

: 3 AM AST (Sunday) Japan : 9 AM JST (Sunday)

: 9 AM JST (Sunday) Australia: 10 AM AEST (Sunday)

The arena doors are expected to open around 6 PM local time for fans attending live in Indiana.

How to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live tonight?

Viewers in the United States can stream the event live on Peacock. Meanwhile, fans in countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ireland can catch the show through WWE's official YouTube channel.

In India, the event will stream on SonyLIV and will also air on Sony Sports Network for television viewers wanting to watch live.

Fans attending the show in person can head to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. WWE reportedly opened arena doors at 6 PM for ticket holders ahead of the broadcast.

Full match card for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLIV

Tonight's lineup includes several title matches along with appearances from some of WWE's biggest stars.

Confirmed matches:

Penta vs. Ethan Page (Intercontinental Championship)

The Vision vs. The Street Profits (World Tag Team Championship)

Paige and Brie Bella vs. The Irresistible Forces (Women's Tag Team Championship)

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

A lot of fans are especially watching the Intercontinental title match closely, with speculation growing around whether Ethan Page could finally dethrone Penta. There's also major interest around the women's tag title match because many viewers think WWE could be planning a championship switch before the next premium live event.